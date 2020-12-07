COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge hospital over

The outbreak of COVID-19 at Ridge Meadows Hospital is now over.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement along with Minister of Health Adrian Dix Monday afternoon during the first daily COVID-19 briefing of the week.
Fraser Health first announced the outbreak on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The outbreak was declared after evidence of transmission in a rehabilitation unit and included one patient and one staff member who tested positive for the disease.
Only one unit was affected by the outbreak and was temporarily closed to admissions.
In addition to Ridge Meadows Hospital, four other health-care centres were also declared free from an outbreak – Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, Lakeview Care Centre, Sunset Manor, Valley Haven Care Home.
However, six other health-care facilities across the province have new outbreaks.
There has also been an outbreak at a mink farm in the Fraser Health region.
The province announced 2,020 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend – 647 new cases from Dec. 4-5, 726 new cases from Dec. 5-6, and 647 new cases from Dec. 6-7.
There was also an additional 35 new COVID-19 related deaths.
