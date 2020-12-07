The COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital was first declared Nov. 5. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge hospital over

The announcement came about Ridge Meadows Hospital at Monday’s briefing

The outbreak of COVID-19 at Ridge Meadows Hospital is now over.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement along with Minister of Health Adrian Dix Monday afternoon during the first daily COVID-19 briefing of the week.

Fraser Health first announced the outbreak on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The outbreak was declared after evidence of transmission in a rehabilitation unit and included one patient and one staff member who tested positive for the disease.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Only one unit was affected by the outbreak and was temporarily closed to admissions.

In addition to Ridge Meadows Hospital, four other health-care centres were also declared free from an outbreak – Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, Lakeview Care Centre, Sunset Manor, Valley Haven Care Home.

However, six other health-care facilities across the province have new outbreaks.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Hospital turns 60

There has also been an outbreak at a mink farm in the Fraser Health region.

The province announced 2,020 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend – 647 new cases from Dec. 4-5, 726 new cases from Dec. 5-6, and 647 new cases from Dec. 6-7.

There was also an additional 35 new COVID-19 related deaths.


