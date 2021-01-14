COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long-term care home

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge Seniors Village. (Google)

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge Seniors Village.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the outbreak during their Thursday update on the COVID-19 response.

The facility is located at 22141 – 119th Ave., owned by Retirement Concepts, and offers both independent living and residential care with 24-hour staff support.

There was an earlier outbreak at the facility in August.

The update reported 536 new cases in the province, including six epi-linked cases, for a total of 59,608 cases in British Columbia.

There are 4,624 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 362 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 74 patients in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There are also four confirmed cases of the U.K. variant in B.C. The latest case is in a returning traveler in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Health care officials have also identified one case of the South African variant. This person, also in Vancouver Coastal Health region, has not recently travelled and an investigation is ongoing.

“These variants have been shown in other countries to spread more easily. This means that if left unchecked, they could quickly cause a surge in cases. This is why it is so important to closely monitor our personal health and follow all public health orders and precautions,” said the statement from Henry and Dix.

Fraser Health was not immediately reporting more details about the outbreak at Maple Ridge Seniors Village.

 


Most Read