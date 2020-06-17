A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred as Mission Memorial Hospital, according to a June 16 update on Fraser Health’s website. Kevin Mills photo.

COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health website lists outbreak in June 16 update

A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at Mission Memorial Hospital, according to Fraser Health’s June 16 update on their website.

While an outbreak is listed on the website, details are scant as there have been no news releases from Fraser Health about the outbreak.

Tabor Home, an assisted living facility in Abbotsford, was also included in the June 16 update. The previous day (June 15), outbreaks were declared at Langley Memorial Hospital and Maple Hill, a care facility attached to the hospital.

The Mission Record has reached out to Fraser Health for details about the outbreak.

Updates coming.

RELATED: New COVID outbreak reported in Lower Mainland care home

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

