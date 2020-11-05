One patient and one staff member have tested positive

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital, among others in the region, in a press release on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The outbreak was declared after evidence of transmission in a rehabilitation unit.

One patient and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

There is also a new outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital.

The outbreaks came on a day when B.C. has broken a new daily record with 425 COVID-19 cases.

Upon declaring the outbreaks, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients, said the press release.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected units about the outbreaks, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information. Langley Memorial Hospital and Ridge Meadows Memorial Hospital are working with essential visitors to the affected units on a case-by-case basis.

Fraser Health has strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.



