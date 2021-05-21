COVID-19 outbreak closes Maple Ridge business

A COVID-19 outbreak has closed a Maple Ridge Business.

Prime Health Ltd., which is located on 201A Street, was ordered closed on May 18.

Since early April, provincial health orders allow that when three or more people in a workplace test positive for the virus, with the likely transmission in the workplace, that workplace will be closed. Exceptions are made for workplaces where it is in the overriding public interest to keep them open.

Prime Health is a contract manufacturer of nutritional supplements and natural health products.

The closures generally last 10 days. During this closure period, Public Health will continue to follow all COVID-19 cases and their close contacts.