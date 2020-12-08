Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chilliwack mink ranch

News spurs renewed call from animal rights groups to end the fur trade

The Chilliwack Progress has learned that the COVID-19 outbreak identified by Fraser Health at a mink ranch in the Fraser Valley is in Chilliwack.

Eight people at the farm have tested positive, according to a Dec. 6 news release from Fraser Health. The health authority is now screening employees and conducting case management and contact tracing.

Animal rights activists responded by calling for an end to the fur trade altogether.

A spokesperson for Toronto-based World Animal Protection called the outbreak a wake-up call for Canada to end the farming and trade of wild animals for luxury products.

“Although the mink are still being tested for the virus here, COVID-19 has spread like wildfire on mink farms in Europe and several states in the U.S.,” Melissa Matlow said via email. “A number of countries have banned fur farming and COVID-19 has led the Netherlands to accelerate their phase-out of the industry. World Animal Protection is strongly encouraging Canada to follow their lead.”

Virginia-based People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) similarly used the outbreak as a renewed call to end the fur trade.

“Minks were among the animals infected during the SARS outbreak in 2003, and they are known to carry a variety of pathogens and diseases that can be passed on to humans, including hepatitis E and influenza,” said Paula Moore on behalf of The PETA Foundation.

“In addition to being a public health issue, this is also a moral one. Many animals on fur farms slowly go insane and even self-mutilate from the stress of intensive confinement before they are violently killed.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Fraser Valley mink farm

Denmark recently culled 17 million minks in response to COVID-19 outbreaks at more than 200 farms in the country. A concern raised by health scientists is that the ferret-like animals can contract COVID-19 and the virus can mutate, and pass it back to humans.

Fraser Health said that as with all individuals who test positive or are close contacts with those who test positive for COVID-19, the farm operators and staff are self-isolating.

“The site has been inspected by Fraser Health and WorkSafeBC and we continue to work with the site on their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.”

The farm has been ordered to restrict all transport of animals, products and goods from the location, under the BC Animal Health Act. The minks’ welfare is being supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, and enhanced measures are being put in place to keeps the farm owner and creatures safe.

On Monday, both driveways to the Chilliwack farm were taped off. The Progress is not identifying the location.

COVID-19 can be naturally acquired by a small number of animals, including domestic cats, lions and tigers, dogs and minks, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, and clinical illness can result in cats and farmed mink.

All employers in B.C., including mink farms, are required to implement COVID-19 safety plans, Fraser Health said. This includes requirements to assess any risks to workers, and plans to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The outbreak is being addressed through a partnership of BC Ministry of Agriculture, BC Ministry of Health, WorkSafeBC and BC Centre for Disease Control to support the health of farm operators and staff.

WorkSafeBC’s Consultation & Education Services team is now reaching out directly to other mink farms across the province to discuss requirements.

– with files from Patrick Penner

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@TheProgress
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Mission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule
Next story
United Way turns recovered food heading for disposal into 900K meals in the Lower Mainland

Just Posted

A massive fire broke out at the CP Rail yard in Port Coquitlam in 2018 after a train collided with a truck carrying ethanol. (Black Press files)
CP’s logistics yard brings new level of fire hazard to Pitt Meadows

Fire department will need more career firefighters and training: Larsson

There have been COVID-19 exposure events at two more schools this week. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Blue Mountain elementary

Fraser Health reports two exposures in Maple Ridge schools this week

The COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital was first declared Nov. 5. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge hospital over

The announcement came about Ridge Meadows Hospital at Monday’s briefing

Maple Ridge author Matthew Bennett just published his first science fiction novel. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author publishes first Sci Fi

Story takes place in the year 2337 on a planet divided in two

The need for services for women and children impacted by violence and abuse in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows continues to grow. (Pixabay)
Cythera House recognizes National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Maple Ridge transition house has bene serving women in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for 37 years.

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. delays 2021 budget, moves to borrow more for COVID-19

$1,000 family benefit coming, online applications open Dec. 18

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

Sherman, TX / United States - April 1 2020. (Shutterstock)
United Way turns recovered food heading for disposal into 900K meals in the Lower Mainland

Food rescue and redistribution can help keep neighbours from going hungry during COVID

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chilliwack mink ranch

News spurs renewed call from animal rights groups to end the fur trade

Most Read