COVID-19 outbreak declared at Maple Ridge hospital

Six patients test positive from one unit at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The health authority said there was evidence of transmission in a medicine unit. So far, six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the outbreak.

The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients, said the health authority in a press release issued at 10:30 a.m.

The emergency department at Ridge Meadows Hospital remains open, and Fraser Health says there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed.

