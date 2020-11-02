COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Baillie House long term care in Maple Ridge

Fraser Health declares outbreak over at Baillie House long term care at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Google Maps)

A COVID-19 outbreak at Baillie House in Maple Ridge has been declared over by Fraser Health.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” Fraser Health announced Sunday evening.

READ MORE: CHARTS: Weekly COVID-19 case double in Fraser North health area, up 50% in Vancouver

On Oct. 21, the health authority reported a staff member at the long term care facility tested positive.

It was one of five confirmed cases the health authority announced that day. The others were involving staff members at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights in New Westminster, Sunset Manor in Chilliwack, and the Fort Langley Seniors Community. All are seniors care facilities.

Outbreaks at all but at the Evergreen Baptist Care facility have now been declared over by Fraser Health.

Baillie House is a 148-bed long term care facility that is owned and operated by Fraser Health, located on the grounds of Ridge Meadows Hospital.

