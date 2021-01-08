Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Long-term care facility had 156 cases and 26 deaths since Nov. 4

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford.

The agency made the announcement in a press release late Friday afternoon (Jan. 8), saying that “the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities” contributed to the end of the outbreak, which was first declared on Nov. 4.

The long-term care (LTC) facility was the site of Fraser Health’s largest LTC outbreak with a total of 156 cases (93 residents and 63 staff) and the death of 26 residents.

There had been no more cases at Tabor Home since Dec. 14.

To date, Tabor Home is the site of the second-largest outbreak of the virus at an LTC in B.C., next to Little Mountain Place in Vancouver, which, to date, has had 41 deaths and 169 cases (98 residents and 70 staff).


