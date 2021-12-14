Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 16, when six patients tested positive in one unit at the Maple Ridge facility.

Fraser Health said it tries to balance the desire to protect patients, healthcare workers and the public in acute care facilities from COVID-19, while continuing to ensure patients are provided with safe and supportive care.

To enter an acute care facility, visitors must be fully vaccinated (seven days past their second dose of COVID-19) or considered excluded. Visitors are required to be screened for signs and symptoms of illness, including COVID-19 symptoms, as well as show proof of full vaccination and identification prior to entry.

Regardless of vaccination status, visitors must adhere to all required preventative measures for the duration of the visit, which includes cleaning one’s hands, wearing a medical mask for those five and older, using respiratory etiquette and safe physical distancing.

Fraser Health emphasized it is critically important for people living in the region to get tested as soon as they have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.