COVID-19 school exposures in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

There are two COVID-19 school exposures in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district.

According to Fraser Health there have been exposure events at both Alouette Elementary school in Maple Ridge and Edith McDermott Elementary in Pitt Meadows.

Families at the schools have been notified with letters from School District 42 and Fraser Health.

The district received notification from Fraser Health that an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 attended Alouette Elementary on Oct. 13, and also that a person with the virus attended Edith McDermott on Oct. 13, 14 and 15.

Fraser Health has started contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Fraser Health says if your child’s school has been notified of an exposure, no action is required unless parents are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact parents directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

The school board advises that if families do not receive a phone call or letter, their child should continue attending school, and continued to do the daily health assessment protocols.

Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home, says the board.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remain our highest priority. Please be reassured that our school district will continue to follow the strict health and safety protocols we have in place so that our students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” says the letter, which is signed by superintendent Sylvia Russell.

There was an earlier exposure event at Yannadon elementary in Maple Ridge.

For privacy reasons, more details are not being made available at this time.



