COVID-19 testing lineup wraps around block in Chilliwack

Testing lineup includes seniors, children and their parents as demand seems to surge

Joshua Domingues was sent home from school on Monday morning after he complained of a “scratchy throat.”

The Grade 3 student needed to get a COVID-19 test to return to class, and so his mom Tandice took him to the nearest station, in Chilliwack. When she arrived, the line-up snaked from the entrance at 9090 Newman Rd., around the corner to a hospital parking lot on Menholm Road.

“We just have to learn patience,” she said, holding her son’s hand. “It is what it is.”

Patience, because they were about 100 people deep in the line. Domingues attributed the long line to being a Monday, and school being in session now. And indeed, many of the people in line were children and teenagers accompanied by parents. Some had homework with them, or a book to read.

Some seniors in the line also had lawn chairs with them, resting along the way as the line moved forward.

The COVID-19 testing site recently moved location to Parkholm Lodge, and added the ability to test children.

Others noted that the testing site in Abbotsford, which takes appointments and some walk-ins, is booking into Wednesday.

Fraser Health has been contacted regarding the surge in demand for testing, and this story will be updated when a response is received.

There is about 100 people including children and seniors in line for a COVID-19 test in #Chilliwack Seems unusual but maybe the new norm with school in session? ⁦@Fraserhealth⁩ pic.twitter.com/wVE3HmSIWd — Jesswearyermask Peters (@CHWKcommunity) September 21, 2020

