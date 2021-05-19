COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program has begun accepting registrations and booking appointments for children aged 12 to 17, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday.

The vaccinations will be done at community clinics where facilities and staff are prepared to handle sensitive vaccines, not at schools, as the province has opened up vaccination bookings for all adults in recent days. Dix said.

“In many cases it allows families to go together to get vaccinated,” Dix told reporters at the B.C. legislature May 19.

More details on the vaccination of under-18s will be provided at the briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday with Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus