COVID-19 vaccine clinic open at Maple Ridge Mall

Anyone wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine can get the jab at Haney Place Mall in Maple Ridge.
In the new year there will be a clinic on: Monday, Jan. 3; Wednesday, Jan. 5; Thursday, Jan. 6; and Sunday, Jan. 9.
Clinics will be open from 10-4 p.m. and will be available for all ages.
Then on Monday, Jan. 10, the clinic will be open from 9-5 p.m. every day until the end of the month, again for all ages.
A schedule of dates for February is posted on the Fraser Health website.
Haney Place Mall is located at 11900 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.
