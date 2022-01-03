A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is ongoing at Haney Place Mall. (The News files)

COVID-19 vaccine clinic open at Maple Ridge Mall

Clinic open certain dates January and February in Haney Place Mall

Anyone wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine can get the jab at Haney Place Mall in Maple Ridge.

In the new year there will be a clinic on: Monday, Jan. 3; Wednesday, Jan. 5; Thursday, Jan. 6; and Sunday, Jan. 9.

Clinics will be open from 10-4 p.m. and will be available for all ages.

Then on Monday, Jan. 10, the clinic will be open from 9-5 p.m. every day until the end of the month, again for all ages.

A schedule of dates for February is posted on the Fraser Health website.

Haney Place Mall is located at 11900 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

