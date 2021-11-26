Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

COVID-19 variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada

Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.

The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.

Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.

More to come.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘It almost killed me’: B.C. trucker on a long road to recovery from COVID-19
Next story
A look at B.C.’s connection to a historic wartime picture

Just Posted

Students in the Maple Ridge secondary Rock Band course. (Special to The News)
MRSS Rock Band kicking off GLOW in Maple Ridge

Heavy rain is forecast again. (Pixabay)
Weather warning as heavy rain due Saturday for Fraser Valley, Coquihalla Highway

Maple Ridge’s Scott White shared a picture taken at Allco Park in Maple Ridge. He captured a Glaucus gull guarding its easy catch, a spawning salmon that reached the end of its life cycle along the Alouette River. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Gull on guard

The crash resulted in the car being engulfed in fire. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: One person dead in single vehicle crash Thursday night in Maple Ridge