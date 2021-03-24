FILE – A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

FILE – A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

COVID-19 weakened environmental rules across Canada, mostly in Alberta: study

Researcher says most of the changes benefited the oil and gas industry

A University of Calgary study has found Alberta relaxed more environmental rules in response to the COVID-19 pandemic than any other government in Canada.

Victoria Goodday at the university’s School of Public Policy found that 143 environmental rules and regulations were loosened last year.

Every jurisdiction in the country except Manitoba relaxed at least some.

Goodday found that Alberta relaxed or suspended 54 regulations — far more than anywhere else — although she notes the province has more such rules to relax than many other provinces.

Goodday says most of the changes benefited the oil and gas industry.

Although most of the rules have been reinstated, including those in Alberta, Goodday says one-third of the suspensions had no date for when they would end.

Goodday says British Columbia was the only province that relaxed environmental rules in a way that would benefit the public when it extended deadlines for comment on development projects.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AlbertaCoronavirusEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record
Next story
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Just Posted

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows Community Service’s Sandi Temple has taken on a chauffeur role to help seniors get the jab. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge woman doing her part to help seniors get vaccinated

Sandi Temple has driven more than a dozen seniors to their injection appointments

MP Marc Dalton has petitioned the government to eliminate loopholes around medical cannabis production. (The News files)
Dalton petitions government to close medical cannabis loopholes

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP says existing system allows organized crime to thrive

Paramedic shortage has become a big talking point in Lower Mainland. (Black Press files)
Pitt Meadows mayor expresses concerns with paramedic shortage

Mayor Dingwall wants more positions added, higher pay, and better integration of local firefighters

Parks director David Boag talks to residents of a homeless camp. (The News files)
Manager of parks and rec leaving Maple Ridge

Boag retiring after 22 years at city hall

Cpl. Victoria Boechler shaved her head to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation. (Facebook/Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer shaves head for Cancer Society

Cpl. Boechler raised more than $7,000, supported a loved one

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VanVlack family of Whalley has been evicted from their townhouse after neighbour complained about special needs child making too much noise. (Submitted photo)
Whalley family evicted, says neighbour complained child with special needs is too noisy

Tenants advocacy group staged rally Wednesday on behalf of family of six

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows the men standing in line at the McDonald’s inside the mall before a fight breaks out. (Screen grab/Reddit)
VIDEO: Unmasked man arrested after allegedly spitting in someone’s face in Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP say they are looking into whether assault charges are warranted

(File photo)
Charges laid in connection to burned body found in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Most Read