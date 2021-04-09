COVID-19 weekly case counts hit 231 in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Cumulative COVID-19 cases from Jan. 2020 to March 2021, created April 7 by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

BC Centre for Disease Control data shows is showing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, as the province is seeing record-setting case counts.

There were 231 cases in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows health area for the week ending April 3, which was a huge jump from 132 cases the week before. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows joins Surrey, Delta and Tri-Cities as health areas with more than 20 daily cases per 100,000 population on average.

By comparison, the case counts rose marginally in Langley (from 198 to 222), Abbotsford (from 183 to 206) and Surrey (1153 to 1254) last week.

On Thursday, B.C. hit an all-time high with 1,293 cases in a single day. Across the province, there have been 108,000 total cases.

The CDC stats also show Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows having 1,941 cases from January 2020 until March 2021.

That’s an increase of 433 in the last month. There were 885 reported cases in all of 2020, and there have been another 1,056 already in 2021.

“With the rise in COVID-19 case numbers and more presence of variants of concern across the Metro Vancouver region, following safety precautions is more important than ever,” said Dr. Melodie Prem-Smith, local family physician and chair of the Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice.

“We encourage you to continue to mask up, social distance and stay home if ill. Please get vaccinated when you have the opportunity to do so, if you can. Vaccination is a critical part of protecting others in our community.

“As always, if you have any health concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your family doctor or nurse practitioner to help ensure you maintain your health over the long term.”

Compared with neighbouring communities, Abbotsford had 5,797 cases in that same January 2020 to March 2021 time period, Langley 3,266, Tri-Cities 4,726, and Surrey 26,103.

The CDC notes that not all COVID-19 infected individuals are tested and reported.