Covid case counts consistent in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

The most recent information from the BC Centres for Disease Control (BC CDC) shows the COVID-19 case counts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have been low for the past two weeks.

The number of cases in the local health area rose to 26 for the week ending Feb. 7, which was almost status quo compared with 24 the week prior.

Most neighbouring cities saw some increases over the same time frame, with Surrey rising from 53 to 107 cases week over week, and most of the Lower Mainland reflecting the general trend that case counts are rising in B.C., with the Delta variant active.

The CDC reports there have now been 3,166 total cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recorded from January 2020 through July 2021. Actual case totals, including those unreported, could be significantly higher.

The CDC reports on vaccination progress show 81 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have received their first dose, as of Aug. 10. Some 71 per cent have received their second dose.

In the 50-plus age bracket in the health area, 88 per cent have received their first dose, and 82 per cent their second.

