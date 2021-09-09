COVID cases again top 100 per week in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Cases have risen for eight straight weeks, says CDC maps

Map showing case counts for the week ending Sept. 4, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has topped 100 in a week for the first time since April.

There were 108 cases for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, up from 78 the week prior, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. The counts hit a low of just six cases for the week ending July 10.

All neighbouring cities are seeing their case counts rise, as part of a tend across Greater Vancouver. Cases have risen in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for eight straight weeks.

B.C. public health teams reported 814 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which was the highest 24-hour total in two weeks.

The cumulative cases map shows Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have had a total of 3,445 cases from January 2020 until the end of August 2021. That puts the local health area at a rate infection, per 100,000 population, that has been lower than surrounding cities.

More than 85 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of vaccine, and 78.6 per cent have now had two doses. Health Minister Adrian Dix reports that the most rapid increase in new vaccinations and appointments is among people aged 18 to 24.

