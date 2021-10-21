COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows dropped slightly, according to statistics from the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Special to The News)

COVID cases drop slightly in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Vaccination rates continue to climb

Cases of COVID-19 dropped slightly in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recently.

The week of Oct. 10-16 saw cases drop to 95, down from 110 the week prior, according to the latest statistics released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Case counts stayed relatively stable in most local health areas in the Greater Vancouver area, and the rate of infection is highest in Langley and Abbotsford.

Vaccination rates continue to progress in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and as of Tuesday vaccination rates were:

• 87 per cent of those 12 and over had their first dose

• 82 per cent of those 12 and over had their second dose

• 84 per cent of those aged 12-17 had their first dose

• 76 per cent of those aged 12-17 had their second dose

• 91 per cent of those 50-plus had their first dose

• 88 per cent of those 50-plus had their second dose

On Tuesday, the province announced it will remove capacity limits at venues requiring vaccine cards as of Oct. 25. This will free events such as sports, concerts, weddings and funerals to have more fully vaccinated attendees.

