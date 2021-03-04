COVID denier fined $2,300 for hosting gathering in her home: Burnaby RCMP

The woman told Mounties she does not believe the pandemic is real

Mounties slapped the host of a Burnaby get-together with a hefty fine after she told officers the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t real.

Police responded to a complaint of a household gathering Feb. 26 – contravening current provincial health orders – at a residence in the 6600-block of Willingdon Avenue.

Police said two non-residents were located inside of the home.

“The homeowner stated that she did not believe the pandemic was real,” explained Cpl. Michael Kalanj. “She was issued a $2,300 violation ticket for hosting a non-compliant event.”

A day earlier, police were called to a residence in the 7600-block of Imperial Street to find a group playing cards without the homeowner present.

This was the second time in three days Mounties had attended the home, confirmed Kalanj. Each of the four guests received a $230 violation ticket.

In total, Burnaby RCMP issued 10 violation tickets and responded to a total of 56 COVID-related complaints last month.

Gatherings of any size are currently against the law in the province, police can issue a violation ticket of either $230 or $2,300 for non-compliance.



