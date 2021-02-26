There has been a COVID-19 exposure at Olympians Gym in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

There has been a COVID-19 exposure at Olympians Gym in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

COVID exposure at Maple Ridge gym

Exposure took place at Olympians Gym Feb. 17-19

There has been a COVID exposure at a gym in Maple Ridge.

Someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was at Olympians Gym, located at 22611 Lougheed Hwy., between 8 and 10 p.m. from Feb. 17-19, according to Fraser Health.

Public Health is asking anyone who was at this location during those times to self-monitor for symptoms of the disease. And to call 8-1-1, be tested and then self isolate, if symptoms develop.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures at schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Olympians Gym exposure comes a day after exposures at two elementary schools – Alexander Robinson in Maple Ridge and Edith McDermott in Pitt Meadows.

Samuel Robertson Technical had an exposure from Jan. 20-22, following a scare at Garibaldi Secondary Jan. 18 and 19, in which an exposure took place involving a person who tested positive with a COVID-19 variant. In the Garibaldi case, none of the 81 students, nor the eight educators tested positive for COVID.

READ MORE: COVID-19 variant confirmed at Maple Ridge high school

There is no known risk to anyone who visited the gym outside of the days and times specified, Fraser Health advised. And there is no reason to self-isolate if a person is healthy and does not develop symptoms.

Fraser Health also pointed out that even if a person has been at the location during the date and time of the possible exposure, it does not mean they will develop COVID-19. They want to remind people that exposures listed on the site are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, are advising people to monitor themselves.

Businesses on the Fraser Health public exposure list will be removed one month after the last exposure date.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery
Next story
Crown says defence case epilepsy caused fatal Surrey crash fails on balance of probabilities

Just Posted

There has been a COVID-19 exposure at Olympians Gym in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
COVID exposure at Maple Ridge gym

Exposure took place at Olympians Gym Feb. 17-19

Local letter writer said fundraiser might help change social perception about people who are homeless. (Black Press Media file photo)
LETTER: What if society held a telethon to help homeless

Pitt Meadows resident lauds Variety Club for telethon. Would the fundraiser work for other causes?

The Harris Park pool in Pitt Meadows will not be open for the 2021 season. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows closes pool for the coming season

COVID-19 safety measures would limit swimmers at Harris Park pool

Bears are starting to come out of hibernation, coordinator of Maple Ridge division of WildSafeBC warns. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
Bear sightings in Maple Ridge

Coordinator of WildSafeBC Maple Ridge warning residents to eliminate attractants

Karen Bolingbroke just recently moved to Maple Ridge and has done a bit of exploring. “This is a beautiful area and I’ve captured a few picutres at Cliff Falls.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Maple Ridge resident explores Cliff Falls area

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID: 589 new cases in B.C., and 7 new deaths

No new outbreaks being reported Feb. 26

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Crown says defence case epilepsy caused fatal Surrey crash fails on balance of probabilities

‘She very clearly had some form of control over that vehicle,’ Crown argues

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to view the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death threats mount against Dr. Bonnie Henry, sparking condemnation from Horgan, Dix

Henry has become a staple on televisions in homes across British Columbia since January 2020

Bryan Adams with his mom, Jane Adams Clark, at Lions Gate Hospital. (Bryan Adams)
Bryan Adams gives shout out to North Shore hospital

The singer’s mom was in Lions Gate Hospital for care

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on signed bottles of Ryan Reynolds’ new gin at B.C. liquor stores this summer. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)
Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin autographed and coming to B.C. stores

This summer 100 bottles will be available to the public for purchase across five B.C. liquor stores

Most Read