COVID outbreak declared at Maple Ridge correctional centre after 11 individuals test positive

Nine individuals and two staff members are infected

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge on Jan. 27, 2021. (Maple Ridge News file)

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge.

The announcement came on Wednesday after the health authority confirmed nine individuals in custody and two staff members at the centre have tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: Homelessness and poverty detracting from quality of life in Maple Ridge

“We are actively following up with any individuals who had contact with the individuals in custody at this location who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Fraser Health said.

On Monday, the health authority confirmed seven individuals in custody and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 but an outbreak was not declared at the time.

They did say when the positive cases were recorded.

Fraser Health said they are working with BC Corrections and Provincial Health Services Authority infection control to support the site.

The Maple Ridge facility is one of 10 provincial correctional centres.

READ MORE: Insp. Mehat officer in charge of Ridge Meadows Detachment

The public is encouraged to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and to get tested if they exhibit symptoms, even if they are mild.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice,” Fraser Health said.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridge