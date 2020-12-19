COVID outbreaks over at Chilliwack, White Rock care homes, new ones declared in Surrey, PoCo

COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care homes were declared over, while two other homes were added to the outbreak list by Fraser Health this weekend.

The outbreaks ended at Bradley Centre in Chilliwack and White Rock Seniors Village on Saturday, Dec. 19.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations,” Fraser Health said.

But that same day Fraser Health announced two new outbreaks – one at Fleetwood Villa in Surrey, and the other at Nicola Lodge in Port Coquitlam.

Two residents at Fleetwood Villa and three residents at Nicola Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at both sites, and a rapid response team is at each site.

Communication with residents and families is underway, and the residents are currently in self-isolation at their home.

Fleetwood Villa is an assisted living and independent living facility owned and operated by Revera. Nicola Lodge is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living.

Fraser Health has worked with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. They are also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

“At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones,” the press release read. “Please don’t wait.”

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website. To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

