COVID remains one of the biggest stories of our time

Two days before Christmas, a B.C. politician may have perfectly pinned the public mood and situation regarding the pandemic.

“We’re all exhausted by COVID-19, but unfortunately COVID-19 is not done with us,” said Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, as the Omicron virus was raging.

He was announcing relief grants of up to $10,000 for businesses forced to temporarily shut down through public health orders because of record-high case counts.

Mark Vosper, the new executive director of the chamber of commerce, said his group could help businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows access government benefits.

“They’re absolutely struggling. They’ve been struggling for quite a while,” he said of the gyms, lounges, dance centres, and other businesses that are again being ordered to close.

For another turn of the calendar, COVID-19 was one of the stories of the year in 2021, despite all best attempts and intentions.

The year began with The News headlines Variant hits local school in early February, as a new U.K. variant was detected in a person at Garibaldi Secondary, and 89 students and educators were tested.

Later that same month, Ridge Meadows Home Show’s cancellation was announced for the second straight year, as one in an endless list of local events put on hold by the pandemic.

By April, case counts hit a high of 231 for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the week ending April 3, as the worst week ever. That week, educators from School District 42 were flocking to Surrey for just the chance the local teachers might get a vaccination.

For weeks, restaurants were forced to turn away customers, with public health orders not allowing indoor dining from March 29 to April 19 among the announced restrictions. But it would last two months. It wasn’t until May 28 that The News ran the headline Eateries welcome restart as the restrictions for indoor dining finally relaxed.

Vaccinations offered hope of a return to normalcy. People marched into Haney Place Mall for their vaccinations all summer, and by Sept. 13, the government started its vaccine passport measures, which required proof of vaccination for people wanting to attend indoor social or recreational events.

Some of the so-called “non-essential business” owners balked at being required to check their customers for proof of vaccination, but members of the public have continued to get the jab and vaccine passports.

Now 89 per cent of those 12 and older across B.C., as well as in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, have received their second vaccinations.

Despite that, the new Omicron variant that was first identified in South Africa has taken hold in B.C.

In the week after Christmas, each day has brought a new record number of infections in the province, with the majority in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health.

The province is now urging more people who are unvaccinated to get the jab, and for those who have two doses to get a booster shot.

Fraser Health spokesperson Dixon Tam told The News that Fraser Health is working towards returning the COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre at Haney Place Mall to full-time hours in January, and will provide additional details when they are available.

“We are working hard to add more capacity and extra resources to some of our peak times and busier clinic locations to accommodate as many people as possible. Our priority is ensuring everyone gets tested or vaccinated and has the best experience possible,” said Tam.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.