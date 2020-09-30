Premier John Horgan with MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare during the announcement of the Urgent and Primary Care Centre for the Haney Place Mall. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

COVID testing centre in Maple Ridge not relocating

Only the Urgent and Primary Care Centre moving to Haney Place Mall

Fraser Health is advising Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents who require a COVID-19 test that the centre for testing has not changed locations.

The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Test Collection Centre was previously co-located with the Ridge Meadows Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC), but the UPCC has since moved to its permanent location in the Ridge Meadows Wellness Centre in Haney Place Mall.

READ MORE:Fraser Health confirms expanded

The location of the COVID-19 test collection centre is still at unit 153 – 11762 Laity St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ridge Meadows UPCC, that is operated in partnership with the Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice and Katzie First Nation, supports people who require care for non-life-threatening conditions, such as ear aches, back pain, lacerations and sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing that requires a physician assessment.

The UPCC is now located at unit 121-1190 Haney Place, in Haney Place Mall, and is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week. To make an appointment call 604-476-4650.


Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

