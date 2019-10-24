Cow cam shows spring day on Maple Ridge farm

Ever wonder what cows get up to, when no one’s watching?

Well, they do like to run around a bit and enjoy the sunshine as showed by a cow cam video taken this spring at a Maple Ridge heritage dairy farm.

Matthew Laity, with Brookfield Farm, posts Facebook videos about life on the farm and recently put up one that was filmed from a 360-degree camera strapped to a dairy cow’s head. It shows the first few moments from a sunny day, last spring, when cows were first let out on to the lush pasture for the season. They can’t resist running around a bit as they welcome spring.

Brookfield Farm on 128th Avenue and 210th Street, made the switch to producing organic milk in 2017. The farm was founded in 1879.

Other videos include the farm dog sniffing inquisitively for a barn cat and a free range hen who was keeping 13 baby chicks warm beneath her.



