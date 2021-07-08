Coyote attack in Stanley Park sends 3 people to hospital

Conservation officers are on the hunt for a coyote that attacked three people on Wednesday (July 7).

According to the Conservation Officers Service, the first attack happened at about 8 a.m. when a man was doing yoga at the Prospect Point picnic area. The service said that the coyote approached the man and bit his arm.

The man then chased the coyote and less than 200 metres away, the animal bit a runner on the nearby road. A women who tried to help the runner was also bitten on the arm and leg.

“All three adults were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the service said.

“Conservation officers immediately responded and remain on site as they work to track down the coyote linked to all three attacks.”

The Prospect Point area and its surrounding trails are now closed and conservation officers are urging anyone in Stanley Park to “be aware and prepared that they may encounter an aggressive coyote – an alternative location is advised.”

This is not the first incident of coyotes attacking people in Stanley Park, but conservation officers said it was unclear if this is the same animal responsible for previous incidents.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive coyote is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

VancouverWildlife