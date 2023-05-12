A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

RCMP killed the coyote; conservation officers now investigating

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating the attack, which happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 10) at Lions Park. The child had minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Coquitlam RCMP arrived on scene first and killed the coyote near the where the attack happened. Conservation officers patrolled the park, but no other coyotes were found.

An examination of the coyote, according to COS, said there was evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources.

“The COS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted,” notes a social media post.

COS says it’s working with the City of Port Coquitlam on public outreach, including signage and patrols, but urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets and travelling in groups.

READ MORE: Coyotes reportedly biting dogs, following people in Vancouver

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dangerous Animals

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. sets record, delivers 350,000 surgeries last fiscal year, health minister says

Just Posted

Maple Ridge country/pop artist Kassandra Clack has released her first album. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge artist releases first album

Art Church was started in 2017 and is put on by local artists Caitlin Legault, left, and Rianne Keel. (Special to The News)
Adults only art show back in Maple Ridge

This osprey watches over its babies (that could be heard but not seen) in a nest atop a piling near the entrance to Pitt Lake. Born and raised in Haney, the photographer, Valerie Miller, holds fond memories of visiting Pitt Lake with her grandpa decades ago to look for these and other birds. “They have returned woot woot,” celebrated Miller upon her recent discovery. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

HUB Cycling took Mayor Dan Ruimy and Councillors Jenny Tan and Sunny Schiller for a bike tour. (HUB Cycling/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mayor and councillors ride with HUB on cycle tour

Pop-up banner image