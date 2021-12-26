CP Holiday Train raises thousands for Maple Ridge food bank

Steven Page and The Strumbellas kicked off the Holiday Train at Home concert on Saturday, Dec. 18

Thousands were raised for the food bank in Maple Ridge after the virtual CP Holiday Train concert over the weekend.

The Friends In Need Food Bank received $15,000 from the online event that took place on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“This year we also received $1,000 from the City of Pitt Meadows and $500 from a CPR employee in support of the virtual train,” said Mary Robson, executive director of the local food bank.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic the CP Holiday Train would travel from coast-to-coast across Canada and the United States, stopping in various communities where a live concert would be performed.

Locally the train would stop at the Port Haney Station in Maple Ridge and the Harris Road Pitt Meadows Station location.

This is the second year in a row the live concert event has been cancelled by Canadian Pacific.

Canadian Music Hall-of-Famer Steven Page, the former lead singer of the Barenaked Ladies, and Juno Award winning band The Strumbellas kicked off the Holiday Train at Home concert that was streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and the CP Holiday Train website.

Other artists included: rock band, The Trews; Métis Winnipeg singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Sierra Noble; Vancouver alternative rock band, Odds; Toronto-based soul singer Tanika Charles; Oji-Cree folk, soul and alt-pop singer-songwriter Aysanabee; and five-time Grammy Award winner and 14 time Blues Foundation Award winner Keb’ Mo’. The aim of the Holiday Train at Home concert is to inspire support for food banks across North America, CP president and CEO Keith Creel said.

“Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians and Americans in need,” Creel added. “The CP family looks forward to bringing the Holiday Train back on tour as soon as it’s safe.”

The CP Holiday Train has raised a total of $20.64 million since the inaugural tour in 1999 and including this years CP corporate donation. And, in previous years, food banks have also collected 4.9 million pounds of food donations at local Holiday Train events.