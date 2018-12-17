CP Rail Holiday Train brings rolling concert to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts benefit Christmas charities for 20th year

Canadian Pacific Rail’s annual rolling holiday concert stopped to bring Christmas cheer to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Monday night, with concerts featuring rocker Sam Roberts.

The CP Holiday Train is in its 20th year, and since 1991 it has raised $14.5 million and 4.3 million pounds of food for community Christmas charities.

On the boxcar stage, parked just beside the Port Haney West Coast Express Station, CP presented the Friends in Need Food Bank with cheques for $7,000, and then had another at the Harris Road concert in Pitt Meadows.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department had a big cheque – it’s biggest mark ever for the Christmas fundraiser – of $17,800 for the food bank and Ridge Meadows Christmas Hamper Society, to make Christmas merry for local families.

Then Sam Roberts took to the stage, joined for a song by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

 

The band had the crowd up and dancing. The street in front of the Billy Minor Pub was thick with concert goers.

