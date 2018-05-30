CP strike re-routes truck traffic in Pitt Meadows

No access to intermodal yard off Lougheed Highway

Truck traffic to the CP intermodal facility in Pitt Meadows is being re-routed. Truck traffic to the CP intermodal facility in Pitt Meadows is being re-routed. (Contributed)

The City of Pitt Meadows is re-routing truck traffic to avoid gridlock caused by picketing CP workers.

Canadian Pacific Railway workers have begun picketing at the Vancouver Intermodal Facility, located off Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows, as part of ongoing job action, which started Wednesday morning.

To maintain community safety, the city has suspended access to the intermodal facility from Lougheed Highway, until further notice.

Truck traffic has been detoured via Airport Way and Ford Road.

”Preventing truck traffic congestion from backing up onto Lougheed Highway is critical to community safety,” said Mayor John Becker.

Local traffic will continue to be permitted southbound off of Lougheed Hwy. and Kennedy Rd.

The city has contracted traffic management crews to implement this partial road closure during the job action at the intermodal yard between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Dan Kosicki, of Meadows Landscaping Supply, urged council to take action after trucks blocked access to the business and others in the area during a CP workers strike in 2012.

“The City of Pitt Meadows will continue to work with our agency partners to address issues as they arise and to communicate to address any arising concerns,” said a press release.

• For more information, visit www.pittmeadows.bc.ca.