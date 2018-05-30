Truck traffic to the CP intermodal facility in Pitt Meadows is being re-routed. Truck traffic to the CP intermodal facility in Pitt Meadows is being re-routed. (Contributed)

CP strike re-routes truck traffic in Pitt Meadows

No access to intermodal yard off Lougheed Highway

The City of Pitt Meadows is re-routing truck traffic to avoid gridlock caused by picketing CP workers.

Canadian Pacific Railway workers have begun picketing at the Vancouver Intermodal Facility, located off Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows, as part of ongoing job action, which started Wednesday morning.

To maintain community safety, the city has suspended access to the intermodal facility from Lougheed Highway, until further notice.

Truck traffic has been detoured via Airport Way and Ford Road.

”Preventing truck traffic congestion from backing up onto Lougheed Highway is critical to community safety,” said Mayor John Becker.

Local traffic will continue to be permitted southbound off of Lougheed Hwy. and Kennedy Rd.

The city has contracted traffic management crews to implement this partial road closure during the job action at the intermodal yard between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Dan Kosicki, of Meadows Landscaping Supply, urged council to take action after trucks blocked access to the business and others in the area during a CP workers strike in 2012.

“The City of Pitt Meadows will continue to work with our agency partners to address issues as they arise and to communicate to address any arising concerns,” said a press release.

• For more information, visit www.pittmeadows.bc.ca.

Previous story
Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area
Next story
B.C. kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles

Just Posted

Rental accommodation task force kicks off tour in Maple Ridge

Seeking ideas on to improve, modernize laws

CP strike re-routes truck traffic in Pitt Meadows

No access to intermodal yard off Lougheed Highway

Panoramic views treat Vistas Run participants

Vistas Run raised money for the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

Only one-third funding for overpass and underpass

Only one-third funding for overpass and underpass

Maple Ridge commuter train running on time

West Coast Express on schedule, despite CP strike

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

B.C. kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles

The operator of an Enderby kennel has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge.

Christy Clark gets a new job

Former B.C. premier joins Vancouver law firm

Four options to be offered for B.C. voting referendum

Opposition blasts ‘alphabet soup’ of proportional referendum choices

High gas prices prompt most British Columbians to drive less: poll

New survey says one-fifth of respondents are even changing up their summer plans

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes

Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer

5 to start your day

Ottawa buys Trans Mountain pipeline, historic bridge on fire near Hope and more

Most Read