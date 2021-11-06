CP’s Pitt Meadows expansion need not clear federal impact assessment

CP’s proposed logistics yard would be in the fields just across the tracks from its intermodal yard in Pitt Meadows. (Google)

CP Rail will not have to clear a federal government impact assessment process before expanding its operations in Pitt Meadows

On Thursday, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada told the city that Steven Guilbeault, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, has decided the CP Logistics Park Expansion Project is not reviewable under the Impact Assessment Act.

“The Minister’s decision is extremely disappointing considering the numerous adverse environmental, safety, health, community, agricultural, and infrastructure impacts associated with the CP Logistics Industrial Park Expansion project,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “Despite this devastating news, the city will continue to voice its strong opposition to CP, the Canadian Transportation Agency and other agencies in keeping with the best interests of our community.”

In December 2020, the railway announced its intent to establish a 41-hectare logistics yard on farmland just south of its existing intermodal facility. It plans to build a “multi-modal, multi-commodity transload and logistics facility.” It would have three main elements: a fuel and ethanol transload facility, an agricultural hub where products will be received by rail and transloaded to shipping containers, and an auto compound to handle vehicles headed for local distributors.

The Road and Rail Project would see an underpass for the crossing at Harris Road, and more track laid through the city to assist with train traffic and shunting cars.

In July, the Katzie First Nation requested the projects be designated for a federal impact assessment. The Katzie cited impacts on the Katzie Slough, salmon rearing habitat, an inadequate regulatory process, loss of use of lands, and public concern over the projects.

The Katzie and Pitt Meadows council have been united in their opposition to the logistics park.

The ministry consulted with CP and other sources about the projects, and decided potential adverse effects of the logistics park and Road and Rail Project would be limited through the project designs and existing regulations.

“Despite the unfavourable decision, the city is committed to continue to advocate against the CP Logistics Park Expansion,” said CAO Mark Roberts. He said the city will engage throughout the Canadian Transportation Agency’s review process of CP’s application, in a number of ways.

It will also express to federal agencies the “overwhelming drawbacks and adverse impacts associated with the Logistics Park.”

The city will also review CP’s project documentation in detail and provide feedback. It will also conduct third-party reviews of CP’s environmental effects evaluation, including agrology, transportation, drainage, hydrogeology, noise, vibration, and various environmental components.