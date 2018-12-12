Cram the Cruiser event this Thursday

The police most wanted list includes juice boxes, kid snacks, granola bars and canned goods this week.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP will be hosting a Cram the Cruiser With Kindness event on Thursday, to garner donations for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

The charity event has been tried successfully at other RCMP detachments around the Lower Mainland, but this will be a first for the detachment that serves Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The concept is simple – shoppers at the Maple Ridge Safeway can drop off a donation of a non-perishable with the RCMP who will be on scene.

“As they fill up, we’ll drive them to the food bank,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk, who is hoping that the cruiser will be making several trips to unload.

Around this season there is a lot of demand at the food bank,” she said. “Cram our police cars with kindness, and help make everyone’s Christmas happy.”

They will be at the location at 20201 Lougheed Highway from 1-4 p.m.

The food bank is most in need of children’s snack food, granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat and fish, and Boost and Ensure.