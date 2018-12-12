Cram the Cruiser event this Thursday

Ridge Meadows RCMP raising donations for Friends in Need Food Bank

The police most wanted list includes juice boxes, kid snacks, granola bars and canned goods this week.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP will be hosting a Cram the Cruiser With Kindness event on Thursday, to garner donations for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

The charity event has been tried successfully at other RCMP detachments around the Lower Mainland, but this will be a first for the detachment that serves Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The concept is simple – shoppers at the Maple Ridge Safeway can drop off a donation of a non-perishable with the RCMP who will be on scene.

“As they fill up, we’ll drive them to the food bank,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk, who is hoping that the cruiser will be making several trips to unload.

Around this season there is a lot of demand at the food bank,” she said. “Cram our police cars with kindness, and help make everyone’s Christmas happy.”

They will be at the location at 20201 Lougheed Highway from 1-4 p.m.

The food bank is most in need of children’s snack food, granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat and fish, and Boost and Ensure.

Previous story
Maple Ridge pair denied stay of extradition

Just Posted

BREAKING: Maple Ridge returns to B.C. Supreme Court to address tent city safety

Order to better identify those living in the camp who do not have housing or shelter.

Maple Ridge pair denied stay of extradition

Two facing charges in India from 2000

Flames start December with two wins

Teddy Bear Toss night this Friday

Big Whonnock trees coming down for safety

Fortis proceeding with removal of 20 in east Maple Ridge

News Views: Preventable

Already a fire hazard, Anita Place now plagued by arson

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

B.C. Lions hire DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Former Stampeders DC succeeds CFL legend Wally Buono

Virtanen nets winner as Canucks rally to beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Vancouver extends win streak to 3 games

France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

A world-famous Christmas market was put on lock down on Tuesday

Canadian warship witnesses possible violations of North Korea sanctions

Crew members on HMCS Calgary took photos and collected other information

Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

This is the 14th time Sinclair has been named player of the year

B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Louis Seguin’s 10-month-old Australian shepherd died in a body-gripping trap last month

Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Twenty-four seperate counts in B.C. cities found there are thousands of homeless in all corners of province

White Rock to allow dogs on promenade

Plans for a one-year pilot program would continue to ban canines on waterfront from May to August

Most Read