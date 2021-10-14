Cranberry harvest time is here for Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge residents are starting to see pink floods of this year’s cranberry, as the crops become ready for harvest.

The region offers several opportunities to view these cranberry-flooded bogs including guided, and self-guided tours.

For those who want to learn about the bogs, and understand what goes into farming of cranberries can even participate in the Hopcott Farms’ bog tours, said Travis Hopcott.

Travis however said that this year’s heat wave was a major reason behind a weaker crop than usual, but also the extreme weather change with two frost snaps on May 28 and June 8 this year have affected the cranberry crop everywhere.

“This year is not going to be as good (for harvest) as last year, but it looks ok for now. We cannot really tell until we get the fruit out,” he said, adding that the harvest is yet to begin, and is slated to start on Oct. 15 and will go on until Oct. 24.

“It is a great opportunity to learn about the crop, about the food. We have been going further away from the source of the food, and I hope everyone takes advantage of these tours,” he said.

The farm will be hosting tours four times a day, in both English and Mandarin, with 20 people at a time.

There are several other bog farms in the two cities, including BlueHeron Fruit Winery’s bogs, as well as Golden Eagle, a subsidiary of the Aquilini Investment Group that harvests bogs in Pitt Meadows.

Those looking to go on a self-guided tour of the various bogs in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, can start at Harris Rd. and Silver Bridge in Pitt Meadows to view a bog to South on North Alouette Dyke.

Continuing towards Airport Way and Southgate, after crossing Stomping Grounds Coffee, to view the next cranberry bogs, people can stay west on the trail closest to the river. On the same path, if people are to continue North under the Pitt River bridge and continue on the dike trail, they will come across another Cranberry bog.

The next stop could be at the Blaney Bog Park in Maple Ridge.

A map for a self-guided tour of the various bogs can be found here: https://www.letsgobiking.net/beginner/cranberry-trail-maple-ridge/

