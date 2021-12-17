A crash along Old Dewdney Trunk Road has blocked traffic in both directions. (The News files)

Crash blocks busy Pitt Meadows road

Collision between double dump truck and car

Old Dewdney Trunk is blocked in both directions after a collision between a car and a double dump truck.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at about 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.

Nicole Williams of Maple Ridge was traveling towards the Pitt River Bridge along Old Dewdney Trunk and was the second vehicle behind the dump truck when she witnessed the crash by the front entrance to Amsterdam Nurseries.

She saw the dump truck skid and go to the side and then a small silver car head towards the ditch, stopping just short of falling into it, describing the crash as head-on.

“The front end was completely crumpled,” said Williams of the car.

Then Williams saw nursery workers– because they are in bright orange – run towards the vehicle and one gentleman with a cell phone so she knew that first responders had been called.

Williams put on her four-ways and blocked off the entrance to Old Dewdney Trunk Road at the three-way stop at Harris Road. She got out and started to turn vehicles around so that the accident scene did not become clogged with traffic. Two other people came and helped her. She said it took emergency services about five minutes to get on scene because people were turning around.

Williams saw only one person in the car, the driver, whom, she said was leaning forward over the steering column with the air bag deployed. However, they were conscious and talking, she said.

She described the driver as “shaken” as he talked to police.

It is unknown if anyone was taken to hospital.

• More to come as information becomes available

