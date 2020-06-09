Fire and police responded to a collission in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning. Ronan O’Doherty/ THE NEWS

Crash blocks traffic along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Dewdney Trunk Road

A crash in Maple Ridge has blocked traffic along Dewdney Trunk Road Tuesday morning.

Police and fire attended the scene at Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road where a black sedan and a white cube van collided shortly before 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Head-on collision in Maple Ridge between bike and pickup

The accident has blocked traffic both directions along Dewdney Trunk Road.

Westbound traffic along Lougheed Highway is backed up.

It is unknown whether there are any injuries.

• More to follow


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Crash blocks traffic along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Dewdney Trunk Road

