A lane closure is in effect near Coldwater Road on Highway 5

A morning collision on the Coquihalla has caused delays near Coldwater Road.

A lane closure is in effect and drivers are being warned to plan ahead.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

DriveBC is also warning of falling rocks at the Coquihalla Summit and major potholes near Exit 256 at Kingsvale.

Be sure to check DriveBC before heading out on to provincial highways.

