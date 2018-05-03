-Image: VSA Highway Maintenance

Crash causes traffic disruption on Coquihalla

An accident 60 kilometres south of Merritt has diverted northbound traffic to a single-lane

  • May. 3, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Clean up following an accident Thursday afternoon has reduced a portion Coquihalla Highway to single-lane traffic in the northbound lane.

A crash happened at around 2 p.m., approximately 60 kilometres south of Merritt.

VSA Highway Maintenance cautions that heavy traffic volume and delays are expected.

The cause and nature of the crash is unknown at this time.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Feds urge public to stop harassing seal moulting on B.C. beach
Next story
BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council considers $150,000 for physician recruitment

No level of government is taking on shortage, say doctors

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

‘End of an era’ depicts Mussallem fire

Painting by local artist Jackie Versfelt.

Pilot makes emergency landing in farmer’s field

Headed for Pitt Meadows airport.

Letter: Gas prices a made-in-B.C. problem

Mobility is a cornerstone of our economic health.

Video: Three bears cross Maple Ridge road

Help one another as large tractor trailer approaches.

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

Golf challenge for MS expands to Chilliwack

Man sets up golf tournament to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

Crash causes traffic disruption on Coquihalla

An accident 60 kilometres south of Merritt has diverted northbound traffic to a single-lane

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

Most Read