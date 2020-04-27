An 82-year-old Pitt Meadows man died after the Subaru he was a passenger in crashed in Port Coquitlam on Sunday. (Contributed)

Crash claims the life of a Pitt Meadows man

The accident happened in Port Coquitlam on Sunday

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for witnesses to come forward after a crash on Sunday claimed the life of a man from Pitt Meadows.

The accident, that took place just before 5 p.m. on April 26 at the intersection of Mary Hill Bypass and Pitt River Road, was initially considered minor by police.

READ MORE: RCMP to flash lights and sound sirens in support of health care workers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A red Subaru Outback collided with a grey Volkswagen Passat that subsequently struck a white Chevrolet Colorado.

The driver of the Subaru and one of his passengers were taken to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, said the Coquitlam RCMP in a press release.

However, just after midnight the following day, the 82-year-old passenger died from his injuries.

The Coquitlam RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team has now taken over the investigation and are appealing to anyone else who saw the collision, or the immediate moments beforehand, to contact the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Collision Team (file 2020-10802).

 

auto accident

