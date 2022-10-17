The Ridge Meadows RCMP have closed Old Dewdney Trunk Road by Reichenbach Road in Pitt Meadows for a single vehicle crash. (The News files)

Crash closes road in Pitt Meadows

Single vehicle went into water-filled ditch

Old Dewdney Trunk Road is closed at this hour in Pitt Meadows after a single vehicle went into the ditch.

First responders were called to the scene before 8 p.m. Monday night, Oct. 17.

Staff Sergeant Tyler Wickware confirmed that there was no other vehicles involved in the incident and there were no injuries to the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Wickware said there is water in the ditches right now and that he believes the water was up to about the door handle of the vehicle.

“The road is currently closed because they are trying to get the vehicle out of the ditch,” explained Wickware.

However, he said the last he heard the vehicle was on the road. So the road shouldn’t be shut for much longer, he said.

