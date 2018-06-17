UPDATE: All lanes open after crash closed Sea-to-Sky near Lions Bay

Hwy. 99 not expected to re-open until 2:30 p.m.

Hwy. 99 is closed northbound near Lions Bay after a crash. (Submitted)

All lanes are open again after a crash closed the Sea-to-Sky north of Lions Bay earlier Sunday afternoon.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened south of Brunswick Beach and led to a full closure of the highway.

Traffic is still heavily congested.

Reports say that an air ambulance was on scene but RCMP have yet to return a request for comment.

Here’s what traffic looks like on the #SeaToSky #BCHwy99 just north of the crash. That’s the lineup trying to head south towards Lions Bay. STORY: https://t.co/6GxUNQVebS@BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/dNaRBkhtSG — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) June 17, 2018

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.