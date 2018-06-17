UPDATE: All lanes open after crash closed Sea-to-Sky near Lions Bay

All lanes are open again after a crash closed the Sea-to-Sky north of Lions Bay earlier Sunday afternoon.
According to DriveBC, the incident happened south of Brunswick Beach and led to a full closure of the highway.
Traffic is still heavily congested.
Reports say that an air ambulance was on scene but RCMP have yet to return a request for comment.
Here’s what traffic looks like on the #SeaToSky #BCHwy99 just north of the crash. That’s the lineup trying to head south towards Lions Bay. STORY: https://t.co/6GxUNQVebS@BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/dNaRBkhtSG
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) June 17, 2018
More to come.