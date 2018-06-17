Hwy. 99 is closed northbound near Lions Bay after a crash. (Submitted)

UPDATE: All lanes open after crash closed Sea-to-Sky near Lions Bay

Hwy. 99 not expected to re-open until 2:30 p.m.

All lanes are open again after a crash closed the Sea-to-Sky north of Lions Bay earlier Sunday afternoon.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened south of Brunswick Beach and led to a full closure of the highway.

Traffic is still heavily congested.

Reports say that an air ambulance was on scene but RCMP have yet to return a request for comment.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Just Posted

On Cooking Not a chore

Who made cooking negative anyway?

Gardening: Raise a glass for dad

Beer in its numerous incarnations is one of the oldest manmade beverages.

All aboard – West Coast Express ridership surging

TransLink says May brought new records in transit use

Summer arrives with a heat wave

Temperatures hitting the low 30s in coming days

UPDATE: All lanes open after crash closed Sea-to-Sky near Lions Bay

Hwy. 99 not expected to re-open until 2:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rider collided with a car near Edmonds SkyTrain in Burnaby

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

VIDEO: Volunteers continue search for capsized mariners near Tofino

“The mood on the dock is hopeful.”

Most Read