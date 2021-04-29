Crash involving car and motorcycle slows traffic in Maple Ridge

Police are stopping traffic on Lougheed Highway after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection with 225 Street.
BC Ambulance, RCMP and fire fighters responded to the call at 10:35 a.m.
A witness said the man on the motorcycle flew through the air and appeared to be badly injured.
The driver behind the motorcycle said he appeared to have the green light westbound on Lougheed Highway.
One lane westbound on Lougheed is blocked while emergency crews tend to the scene.
More to follow as information becomes available.
Is there more to the story? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
