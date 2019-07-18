Crash on Haney bypass in Maple Ridge

A man taken from his vehicle, which can be seen in the ditch at the bottom right. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

A vehicle has crashed into the ditch along the Haney bypass near 227th Street in Maple Ridge.

The collision occured at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning near the CP Railway tracks and has caused train traffic to be stopped along the line, from 240th Street to Port Haney.

The vehicle plunged down a 12-metre embankment and a basket stretcher has been requested in order remove one of the occupants. Two people, a man and women, are injured but not trapped and were put in an amublance for evacuation by air ambulance.

CP Rail employees and Maple Ridge Fire Rescue are currently on scene.

More to follow.