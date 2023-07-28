Crash sends one to hospital in Maple Ridge

A crash along the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge sent one person to hospital Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just after noon on Friday, July 28, at the east end of the bypass.
Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP said the motor vehicle incident was between a cyclist and a semi-truck.
The cyclist, she said, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Haney Bypass was reduced to one lane in each direction as first responders dealt with the crash.
