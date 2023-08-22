The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has been burning for one month now. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has been burning for one month now. (BC Wildfire Services)

Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn 1 month later

The fire is 44,000 hectares in size

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to grow.

Tuesday marks one month since the blaze started and since than, it has grown to 44,000 hectares in size and remains out of control.

Under the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations, there are currently 195 properties on evacuation alert and 13 properties on evacuation order. The map of where the orders and alerts are can be seen on the RDOS interactive map.

BC Wildfire Services is working with U.S. partners on this blaze as it recently crossed into the United States.

