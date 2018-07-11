Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Transit Police said three machines were found in stations along the Canada Line

Transit Police are urging anyone who rode the Canada Line Sunday to double-check their debit or credit cards haven’t been compromised, after officers found card skimmers in Compass card vending machines.

In a news release Wednesday, Transit Police said the skimmers, which can swipe credit or bank card PINs, were discovered Sunday in the late afternoon.

Two skimmers were found in vending machines at the Vancouver International Airport Station and another was found in a machine at the Vancouver City Centre Station.

Transit Police said the skimmers had not been in the vending machines at the airport station prior to Sunday, but an investigation is ongoing to determine how long the third machine was in the city station machine.

The skimmers are undergoing a forensic analysis, but it remains unclear whether or not any card data was obtained, according to Transit Police.

Anyone who used a card at either of those stops Sunday is being urged to check with their bank to ensure their card has not been compromised.

