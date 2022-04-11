UPDATED: Multiple occupants pulled from structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Large-scale fire at corner of Abbott and Water streets

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Multiple occupants have been rescued from a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

Building on fire in Gastown, Vancouver pic.twitter.com/lKdN40xgR1 — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) April 11, 2022

Numerous people have been pulled from the fire as of 12:18 p.m., according to tweets from Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry. She said there are 13 firefighting vehicles at the scene.

Firefighters just rescued an occupant from the 2nd floor. 13 firefighting apparatus on scene. pic.twitter.com/Pqsq1d2ogS — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) April 11, 2022

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

