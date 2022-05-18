VIDEO: Crews fighting Maple Ridge house fire where there’s ammunition inside

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue on Wednesday lunchtime for a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)
The home is north of Reg Franklin Park. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Multiple firefighters have rushed to a single-storey Maple Ridge home as they battle a serious house fire.

According to RCMP, the residence in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue had ammunition inside, and it could be heard going off by those on scene north of Reg Franklin Park. People working outdoors in the area heard a loud explosion.

The call came in just before noon on Tuesday.

The residents were observed by witnesses leaving the house, and according to firefighters all of the building occupants made it out safely.

The fire department shared that they received multiple calls about the fire just minutes before noon and a high plume of darm smoke was visible for several blocks.

The house is located at the end of a cul de sac, immediately north of Reg Franklin Park.

• More updates as information becomes available.

