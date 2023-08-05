Crews responding to wildfire near Castlegar

Castlegar Fire Department is headed to the scene

Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2023. (Betsy Kline)

Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening.

B.C. Wildfire Service notes the fire, which is around Norns Creek, was discovered just before 5 p.m. Aug. 5. It is 0.009 hectares.

Castlegar Fire Department is approaching from several direction, and the Southeast Fire Centre is already sending helicopters. A water bomber is also assisting.

Castlegar fire crews have already been busy this week, with a string of suspicious fires.

By Friday morning, Castlegar Fire Department had put out its fifth suspicious fire in less than a week.

Castlegar RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in relation to a number of suspicious fires in the Castlegar area in recent months.

More to come.

