Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2023. (Betsy Kline)

Crews responding to wildfire near Castlegar

Castlegar Fire Department is headed to the scene

Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening.

B.C. Wildfire Service notes the fire, which is around Norns Creek, was discovered just before 5 p.m. Aug. 5. It is 0.009 hectares.

Castlegar Fire Department is approaching from several direction, and the Southeast Fire Centre is already sending helicopters. A water bomber is also assisting.

Castlegar fire crews have already been busy this week, with a string of suspicious fires.

By Friday morning, Castlegar Fire Department had put out its fifth suspicious fire in less than a week.

Castlegar RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in relation to a number of suspicious fires in the Castlegar area in recent months.

More to come.

READ MORE: Castlegar firefighters respond to 5th suspicious fire this week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
18-year-old shot and killed by police near Vancouver playground

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Flames will play their first exhibition game of the 2023/24 season against the Port Moody Panthers on Friday, Aug. 25. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames announce exhibition games ahead of new season

The mural was designed and painted by artist Jason Craft with ideas from staff and students at Garibaldi Secondary. (Special to The News)
New inclusive mural will greet students in September at Maple Ridge school

Jaden August won the Bantam Boys division of the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic in Surrey. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows golfer comes out on top at Surrey tournament

Bears got into Shannon Black’s chicken coup and killed at least 40 of her hens over a three day period. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Bears decimate more chicken farms this year in Maple Ridge